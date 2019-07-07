President Trump congratulated the U.S. women’s national soccer team for winning the Women’s World Cup in a tweet Sunday afternoon, but he did not include any mention of whether he’d invite them to the White House.
“Great and exciting play,” Trump wrote. “America is proud of you all!”
The Americans beat Netherlands 2-0 in the final match Sunday in Lyon, France. They went undefeated for the entire tournament.
Some of their players have made known they would not go to Washington if Trump invited the team to honor a victory. Captain Megan Rapinoe said earlier in the tournament that she’s “not going to the f–– White House.”
Trump responded to Rapinoe’s marks with a series of tweets June 26, in which he said, “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!”
Trump has been known to “disinvite” or otherwise withhold an invitation to the White House from a championship team.
He rescinded the Golden State Warriors’ invitation in 2017 when Steph Curry said he did not want to go, and the White House abruptly canceled a party for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 after reports indicated very few players planned to attend.
