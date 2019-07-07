Police say a ballot box was stolen from a polling station in central Athens moments after voting ended in Greece’s parliamentary election.
Authorities said a group of young people seized the ballot box and left the polling station inside a school in the capital’s central Exarcheia area on Sunday.
Incidents involving anarchist groups are common in that part of Athens.
