By - Associated Press - Updated: 1:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019

Police say a ballot box was stolen from a polling station in central Athens moments after voting ended in Greece’s parliamentary election.

Authorities said a group of young people seized the ballot box and left the polling station inside a school in the capital’s central Exarcheia area on Sunday.

Incidents involving anarchist groups are common in that part of Athens.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide