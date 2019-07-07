Newly independent Rep. Justin Amash on Sunday said President Trump is staining political discourse but that Congress started to lose its way some time ago, citing top-down leadership in a rigid, two-party system.

“I’ve had concerns with the Republican Party for several years,” Mr. Amash, of Michigan, told CNN’s State of the Union. “I’ve had concerns with the party system generally.”

Mr. Amash left the Republican Party in an Independence Day op-ed for The Washington Post, saying today’s two-party system has resulted in a “partisan death spiral” and poses an “existential threat to American principles and institutions.”

He said he plans to run for reelection as an independent, though he won’t rule out a third-party bid for president.

His GOP exit capped a remarkable few weeks. Mr. Amash broke from the GOP and called for impeachment hearings against Mr. Trump, citing findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mr. Amash said probably “less than 15 percent” of Congress has actually read the report, which did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Mr. Trump but painted an unflattering portrait of the president’s handling of the probe.

Mr. Trump wished him good riddance from the GOP, tweeting that Mr. Amash he feared a primary and amounts to a “total loser.”

The congressman on Sunday said he couldn’t dignify the remark with a response. He said Mr. Trump is eroding American institutions, yet people put up with it because the economy is robust.

Mr. Amash said he’s worried that Mr. Trump demands more loyalty to himself than the Constitution, which lawmakers are sworn to protect and uphold.

Yet he aimed much of his ire at congressional leadership, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her predecessor, Paul D. Ryan, have wielded too much influence over the legislative process.

“Nothing ever came out of the committees that wasn’t approved by Speaker Ryan,” Mr. Amash said.

The congressman will likely face backlash from party leaders in the coming days or weeks.

Mr. Amash said he would not be surprised if he’s stripped of duties, including his seat on the House Oversight Committee.

“I understand the consequences of doing what I’m doing,” he told CNN.

