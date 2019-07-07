NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man caught breaking into a car in the Bronx was shot by an arresting officer and has been hospitalized.

New York City Police Chief Terence Monahan says two officers questioned a man who had broken the rear window of a BMW shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

During the arrest, Monahan says an officer’s body camera captures the suspect saying “I have a gun, die.” Monahan says one of the officers shot the man in his torso and hip when the suspect aimed his gun at the officer’s chest.

A loaded 9 mm Ruger was recovered.

Police say the man, who wasn’t identified, was in stable condition undergoing surgery at Lincoln Hospital.

The officers were taken to a hospital for observation.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.