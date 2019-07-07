By - Associated Press - Sunday, July 7, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the chest by an officer in the Bronx.

New York City Police say officers had been responding to a report of a man with a gun Sunday afternoon when the shooting occurred. The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of ringing in their ears.

No details of the incident were immediately released.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide