LANHAM, Md. — Police say a woman was killed when her car was struck by a pickup truck driving the wrong way on the Capital Beltway in a head-on crash that left the beltway’s Inner Loop closed for several hours.
Maryland State Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Ronet Aching of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Police expect to bring charges against the truck’s driver, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The collision occurred Sunday before 6 a.m. on the Inner Loop near Lanham. Police say a Ford F-150 was going the wrong way when it hit Aching’s Nissan Xterra head-on.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic backed up for several miles while the Inner Loop was closed for the police investigation.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.