PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Another person has been charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of the death of a 22-year-old Pittsfield woman, who police say was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight.
The Berkshire Eagle reports that 27-year-old Elizabeth Perez was arrested by state police on Wednesday in Quincy.
Three others have been arrested since the shooting.
Charges against 46-year-old Carey Pilot and 39-year-old Gary Linen were dropped, then later reinstated amid questions about evidence presented to their grand juries.
Charges against then 19-year-old Josaiah Bynum, were dropped and not reinstated.
Prosecutors allege Pilot started the Oct. 2, 2017 shootout, when she opened fire toward Perez and Linen.
Jones, who was in a nearby parked car, was struck in the head by a stray bullet.
