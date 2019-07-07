President Trump congratulated the U.S. women’s national soccer team for their record fourth World Cup title on Sunday.

The U.S. beat the Netherlands, 2-0, in Lyon, France.

“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump clashed in recent days with Megan Rapinoe, a key star on the team who said in a video from earlier this year that surfaced online recently that she is not “going to the f–ing White House” after the tournament.

The president hit back on Twitter at the time, saying he is a fan of the women’s team but they should “finish the job” before Ms. Rapinoe talks smack about him.

The White House did send an all-female delegation to cheer on the women in the final, though it’s unclear if they’ll get an invite to Washington.

“We haven’t really thought about it,” Mr. Trump said Sunday as he left his weekend hideaway in New Jersey.

Ms. Rapinoe scored the team’s first goal on Sunday — a penalty— before Rose Lavelle sealed it with a second strike.

First Lady Melania Trump was among those beating the president to the punch in offering her congratulations.

Many of the 2020 contenders on the Democratic side jumped at the chance to revel in the win.

“Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, tweeted.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and others said the women should get equal pay, after the men’s team didn’t even qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mr. Trump said that’s worth exploring.

“I would like to see that, but you’ve also got to look at numbers,” he told reporters, saying “you have to look at who’s taking in what.”

Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, extolled the U.S. women’s multitudes of titles.

The U.S. also won the Women’s World Cup in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

“Yes! Fourth star. Back to back,” Mr. Obama tweeted. “Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves — and the rest of us — to be even better. Love this team.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.