After the United States won the Women’s World Cup by beating Netherlands 2-1 in Sunday’s final match, a group of American soccer fans in France chanted an expletive about President Trump on a live television broadcast.

Fox News prepared to do a live TV shot from a sports bar in Lyon, France — the site of the final — that was populated with American fans. Fans in the background began to chant shortly after reporter Greg Palkot began to speak.

Warning: The content below contains explicit language.

Fox News did a live shot from a sports bar in Frace where the US fans started chanting “Fuck Trump” pic.twitter.com/ZTHyFBOYR5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 7, 2019

Some American players have said they do not support Trump and do not wish to visit the White House if they are invited. Megan Rapinoe, the team’s captain and co-scoring leader for the tournament with six goals and three assists, said earlier in the summer that she is “not going to the f–– White House.”

It was the U.S.’s second straight World Cup victory, following up on their win in 2015.

