BALTIMORE (AP) - Two people, including a retired Navy service member, have pleaded guilty to stealing more than $60,000 worth of electronics from a Maryland Navy Exchange Store.

The Capital reports 52-year-old Gregory Dwayne Custer pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to theft of government property and aiding and abetting the theft of government property. Recent court records show 37-year-old Donna Marie Sieglein also pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property.

Court records show the two were accused of stealing Apple laptops, iPads and video game consoles over a three month span last year. Only active or retired Navy members and immediate family are allowed the use the exchange.

Sieglein and Custer are scheduled for sentencing in August. Each faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

