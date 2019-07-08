Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swiped at the Republican Party’s lack of response to climate change as streets flooded in parts of Washington, D.C.

“Unprecedented flooding is quickly becoming a new normal. Despite that, Republicans are tripling down on fossil fuels w/no plan to transition off them, or make the critical infra investments we need to prep for the climate crisis. Each day of inaction puts more of us in danger,” the New York Democrat tweeted.

“Climate change intensifies flooding, wildfires, & extreme weather. It’s more than 1 day or 1 storm; it’s all of them. Places are flooding where they haven’t before; there are 90-degree days in Alaska in June. The GOP will mock & sow confusion until it’s their home swept away,” she said.

The D.C. area received up to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time, leading to Constitution Avenue water rescues, Metro waterfalls, parking garage rapids and even flooding in the White House basement.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has been a fierce advocate of climate change since before taking office and attempted to pass her Green New Deal resolution, which would call for more investment in alternative energy sources.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.