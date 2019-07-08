Attorney General William P. Barr on Monday accused Democrats of trying to gin up a “public spectacle” by having special counsel Robert Mueller testify before Congress next week.

Speaking with reporters after touring a South Carolina detention facility, Mr. Barr said he was “disappointed” that Democrats subpoenaed Mr. Mueller.

“I was disappointed to see him subpoenaed because I don’t think that serves an important purpose — dragging Bob Mueller up [to Capitol Hill] — if, in fact, he is going to stick to the report,” Mr. Barr said.

“It seems to me the only reason for doing that is to create some kind of public spectacle and if Bob decides he doesn’t to be subject to that, then the DOJ would certainly back him,” the attorney general said.

Mr. Mueller is scheduled to testify before Congress on July 17, but said he won’t stray from his 448-page report released earlier this year.

