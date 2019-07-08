Former President Bill Clinton claimed in a statement Monday that he knows nothing about the pedophilia charges filed against financier Jeffrey Epstein.

A spokesman for the former president, who flew on Mr. Epstein’s Boeing 727 more than 20 times, said in a statement first reported by Fox News, that he “knows nothing” about the “terrible crimes” linked to Mr. Epstein.

