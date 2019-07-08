KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - A Canadian aid worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Nepal for sexually abusing two boys who were found at his home last year.

Kavre District Court official Thakur Chandra Trital said Tuesday the judge had issued the sentence on Monday against Peter Dalglish, a year after he was arrested at his home with the boys, who were then 12 and 14.

The judge had convicted Dalglish of the charges last month. The judge also ordered him to pay 500,000 rupees ($4,500) each to the two victims as compensation.

Dalglish was arrested from his mountain villa in April 2018 and charged with sexually abusing children. He had denied the charges.

