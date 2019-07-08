Christine Pelosi warned Democrats that some of their favorite people could be caught up in the sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein in a tweet Saturday just hours after the politically connected financier was arrested.

Ms. Pelsoi, a Democratic National Committee official and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said members of both parties should follow the facts regardless of who was implicated.

“This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may - whether on Republicans or Democrats,” she tweeted.

This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may - whether on Republicans or Democrats. #WeSaidEnough #MeToo https://t.co/2mvskwQwW1 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 7, 2019

It is not clear if Ms. Pelsoi was referring to a specific person. Epstein has a history of mingling with well-known political figures.

In 2016, Fox News reported former President Bill Clinton flew aboard Epstein’s private jet at least 26 times, including without Secret Service protection, and President Trump had flown on the jet at least once before becoming a presidential candidate.

Epstein’s arrest has drawn scrutiny to Mr. Trump’s previous comments about the mysterious financier.

In a 2015 interview Mr. Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Epstein had “a lot of problems coming up.”

But in 2002, Mr. Trump reportedly was much more complimentary. His biographer, Tim O’Brien, tweeted an excerpt from a 2002 article about Epstein in New York Magazine. In the piece, Mr. Trump says, he’s known Epstein for years.

“Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with it. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do and many of them are on the younger side,” according to the article.

Epstein will be arraigned Monday in a New York courtroom on sex trafficking charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.