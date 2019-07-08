The lineup for the second presidential debate is set to be announced on live television next week, according to CNN.

The cable news network, which is hosting the event in Detroit on July 30 and July 31, said candidates that qualify for the second debate will be notified July 17 and the lineups will be announced the following night at 8 p.m. on CNN.

The Democratic National Committee has mandated that in order to qualify, candidates must either register 1% support in three recognized polls or have 65,000 unique donors to their campaign, including a minimum of 200 different individual donors per state in at least 20 states to qualify.

