Democrats highlighted the political peril Monday of an anti-Obamacare lawsuit cheered by President Trump and set for argument in New Orleans, launching a six-figure ad buy against attorneys general responsible for the case and lining up Capitol Hill leaders to denounce Republicans ahead of 2020.

The Democratic Attorneys General Association said its ad buy will target Republican officials in Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Utah and West Virginia who argue congressional tweaks to the Affordable Care Act make the entire program invalid, including its expansion of Medicaid and protections for people with preexisting conditions.

“These health care hypocrites are attacking the critical care people in their states rely on to go to the doctor, afford prescription medication, and take care of sick kids and family members,” DAGA political director said Farah Melendez.

The Republican AGs say Obamacare is unconstitutional because the GOP tax overhaul gutted its “individual mandate” penalty for shirking insurance, removing the linchpin that the Supreme Court used to uphold the law seven years ago.

A coalition of Democratic AGs is fighting the case in court.

A federal judge in Texas agreed with the Republican states in December, however, putting the case on a path to the Supreme Court that runs through the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. The appellate panel will hear oral arguments on the case Tuesday.

The Trump administration says the Texas judge got it right, causing many to wonder if the White House is taking a big political gamble ahead of the campaign, since there is no backstop in law if Obamacare’s protections and benefits are invalidated.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and other Democrats plan to highlight the Justice Department’s position this week as “a brazen attempt to do in the courts what they couldn’t achieve in Congress: eliminate our health care law and strip millions of their pre-existing condition protections, against the will of the American people.”

It’s turning into a replay of sorts from 2018, when Democrats retook the House by highlighting the GOP’s inability to replace Obamacare with something better.

Mr. Trump says a decision that guts Obamacare would force lawmakers back to the table.

At the same time, he’s tried to punt big health reform decisions until after the 2020 campaign, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear his conference doesn’t have the appetite for another fight over President Obama’s main legacy item.

Mr. McConnell has said there is “no point in pushing the panic button” over the Obamacare lawsuit, either, because the case must take its long course through the courts.

