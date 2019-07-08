President Trump knocked Fox News’ weekend programming Sunday night in a scathing Twitter thread, labeling it worse than CNN and saying the channel “forgot the people who got them there.”

The president also attacked MSNBC’s Brian Williams, an unspecified Steve (likely Kornacki), the Democratic debates, The New York Times relocation and The Boston Globe.

“Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do,” he tweeted.

“Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there,” he said.

It is unclear what set Mr. Trump off on his Fox News’ weekend reporting, which is typically more news-focused than commentary.

Some suspected it was their interview with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, while others attributed it to a bar crowd chanting “F– Trump” live on-air following the women’s soccer team’s World Cup win.

In a later thread, Mr. Trump also went after Fox anchor Shepard Smith and Fox News hiring Donna Brazile as a Fox News contributor, who resigned from CNN after leaking questions to the Clinton campaign.

“Impossible to believe that @FoxNews has hired @donnabrazile, the person fired by @CNN (after they tried to hide the bad facts, & failed) for giving Crooked Hillary Clinton the questions to a debate, something unimaginable,” he tweeted.

“Now she is all over Fox, including Shep Smith, by far their lowest rated show. Watch the @FoxNews weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want — but it sure is not what the audience wants,” Mr. Trump said.

