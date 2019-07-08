President Trump excommunicated the British ambassador via tweet and slammed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit on Monday, saying she created a “mess” and that he’s kept up appearances for Her Majesty.

Mr. Trump is fuming after the publication of leaked memos in which Kim Darroch, the U.K.’s ambassador to the U.S., ripped the White House as dysfunctional, clumsy and inept. Ms. May said she rejects his view, but the damage on the other side of the Atlantic appears to be done.

“We will no longer deal with him,” Mr. Trump said in a series of tweets that also blasted Ms. May, who is stepping aside after failing to lead the country out of the European Union.

“The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!”

Mr. Trump’s relationship with Ms. May has run hot and cold, with the president at one point advising Ms. May to sue the EU instead of negotiating terms of the U.K.’s exit, as demanded by a 2016 referendum.

“I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit,” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday. “What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way.”

