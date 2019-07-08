Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $19.1 million for her 2020 presidential campaign over the last three months, providing more evidence that the Massachusetts Democrat is gaining momentum in the race after stumbling out of the block earlier this year.

The Warren campaign said it received 683,000 donations from 384,000 donors and said the average donation was $28.

“You’re making it possible to run a presidential campaign without catering to wealthy donors — with zero closed-door fundraisers, zero money from Washington lobbyists and wannabe ambassadors, and zero help from super PACs, corporate PACs, or PACs of any kind,” the campaign said on Twitter.

The fundraising haul surpassed most of her rivals, including Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Kamala D. Harris of California, who raised $18 million and $12 million, respectively, during the fundraising quarter.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg led the pack with more than $24.8 million, and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden raised $21.5 million since entering the race in late April.

