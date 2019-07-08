Rep. Eric Swalwell is expected to announce Monday that he is withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday that Mr. Swalwell will instead run for reelection to the House.

His campaign declined to confirm reports on his impending departure, but had previously announced a Monday afternoon press conference at the campaign’s headquarters in California.

The congressman would be the first candidate of the two dozen-plus major contenders for the Democrats’ 2020 presidential nomination to exit the race.

The 38-year-old Mr. Swalwell, first elected in 2012, had tried to make gun control a central focus of his campaign, calling for an Australian-style federal buyback of certain semiautomatic rifles, among other provisions.

He qualified for the Democratic National Committee’s first presidential debate last month, and used the appearance to invoke former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s past words to say it was time to “pass the torch” to a new generation of leaders.

But in a crowded field that features several other sitting U.S. House members, he has failed to garner much support in public polling, and was in danger of getting bumped off the stage at the DNC’s second debate later this month.

Mr. Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, had been a fixture on cable news shows even before he joined the presidential race in April, opining on topics such as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

