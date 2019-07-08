President Trump’s former business associate Felix Sater will testify before the House intelligence committee Tuesday, according to media reports late Monday.

The appearance has not been confirmed by committee, but Mr. Sater’s attorney Robert Wolf confirmed the closed-door appearance to a number of media outlets.

Tuesday marks the fourth time Mr. Sater was scheduled to testify.

Mr. Sater was subpoenaed by the committee after he failed to show up for an appearance last month. At the time Mr. Wolf blamed the no-show on “unexpected health reasons.” Mr. Sater himself said he overslept after taking a powerful sedative.

The committee wants Mr. Sater’s testimony as it pushed forward to find a smoking gun tying Mr. Trump’s Russian business dealings to that country’s election meddling.

Mr. Sater, the former managing director of a New York real estate firm, partnered with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to pursue building a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 election.

The plan was ultimately scrapped, but investigators want to learn more about the deal.

Cohen has already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about how far along the plans were before being aborted.

