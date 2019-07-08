The White House has invited Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe, who published a report showing political bias at Google, to a social-media summit on Thursday.

“If legendary muckrakers like Ida Tarbell and Lincoln Steffens can partner with Teddy Roosevelt to expose and reform Big Oil, Project Veritas can be synergistic with the Trump administration to pull back the curtain surrounding Big Tech,” Mr. O’Keefe said in a statement.

Facebook and Twitter haven’t been invited to the White House summit.

