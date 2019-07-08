Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is alleged to have operated a sex trafficking ring in which he paid hundreds of dollars to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his homes in New York and Florida, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

The indictment alleges that between 2002 and 2005, Epstein paid workers and others to lure the underage girls into residences for sex. Prosecutors also say Epstein paid his victims to recruit other girls for sex abuse.

“Epstein created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit, often on a daily basis,” federal prosecutors said in a press release announcing the indictment.

Prosecutors charged Epstein with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He is expected to appear in federal court on Monday.

