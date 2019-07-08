Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is alleged to have operated a sex trafficking ring in which he paid hundreds of dollars to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his homes in New York and Florida, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Federal prosecutors in New York say Epstein paid workers and associates to lure underage girls into the residences for six during a three-year span between 2002 and 2005. They said some of his underage victims then recruited other young girls for sexual abuse.

“Epstein intentionally sought out minors and knew that many of his victims were in fact under the age 18, including because, in some instances, minor victims expressly told him their age,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

Epstein, a 66-year-old financier, faces one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He is expected to appear in federal court later Monday.

Prosecutors say Epstein created and maintained a network of victims in multiple states, conspiring with employees, who helped arrange sexual encounters and contacting victims.

“Epstein incentivized his victims to become recruiters by paying these victim-recruiters hundreds of dollars for each girl that they brought to Epstein,” prosecutors wrote. “In so doing, Epstein maintained a steady supply of new victims to exploit.”

The indictment alleges young girls were initially recruited to perform nude or partially nude massages on Epstein.

Prosecutors are seeking to seize Epstein’s homes in New York and Florida, according to the indictment. They have asked that Epstein forfeit any property used to “commit or facilitate” a crime, specifically referencing his Upper East Side home.

Federal authorities arrested Epstein on Saturday night at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

More than a decade ago, Epstein pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and was sentenced to 13 months in prison under an agreement with federal prosecutors in Miami. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

That slap on the wrist has come under scrutiny by federal authorities and the media since the Miami Herald investigated the deal that ultimately led to Epstein and his co-conspirators being granted immunity.

The deal was overseen by former Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who is now secretary of labor in the Trump administration. Mr. Acosta has defended the deal as appropriate.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.