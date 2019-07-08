Amid a campaign shake-up, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is vowing to press on in his bid for the White House, telling reporters after a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday that he doesn’t think a run for U.S. Senate is his “calling.”

“If I think of what God wants me to do, if there’s a beam of light coming down from heaven, what it’s illuminating for me is taking the things I’ve done, putting teams of really unique individual skills, and putting those teams together so that we really take on the big challenges of this country and of this world,” Mr. Hickenlooper said, according to CBS News.

Mr. Hickenlooper, who is facing the departure of a handful of staffers and recently brought on a new campaign manager, said he has discussed the possibility of a Senate run with staff and has been told he would be a “lock” to defeat GOP Sen. Cory Gardner.

He said he’s working on becoming a better presidential candidate.

“I am already 10 times better at debating than I was six months ago,” he said, adding that he has “an ever-growing network of donors.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.