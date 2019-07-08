A Texas man pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, 20, Houston, sought to join the Islamic State and educate supporters about the use of machetes and construction of homemade automatic weapons and explosive devices, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors say Damlarkaya provided information to supporters of the Islamic State, better known by the acronym ISIS, with information on how to manufacture a bomb.

Damlarkaya’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Damlarkaya dreamed of being a martyr for ISIS and chatted online with its sympathizers between August 2017 until his arrest in December 2017, prosecutors said.

