Sen. Kamala D. Harris on Sunday said former Vice President and 2020 rival Joseph R. Biden was right to apologize for his recent comments on segregationist senators, but said there is still a point of disagreement with Mr. Biden on the issue of busing to desegregate schools.

“He is right to recognize the impact of his words, and I applaud him for doing that and having the courage to do it,” she told reporters in South Carolina.

“There is still a point of disagreement between he and I, and that remains, which is that part that is a very significant part, I believe, about that whole era, which is the issue of busing,” Ms. Harris of California said. “But I applaud him for having the courage to at least, as it relates to his comments about segregationists, to make the statement he made.”

On Saturday, Mr. Biden offered contrition for his comments last month holding out his past work with segregationist senators, the late James Eastland and Herman Talmadge, as an example of civility in politics and working with people you might disagree with.

He said he was wrong to give the impression that he was praising the men.

“I regret it, and I am sorry for any of the pain or the misconception” that might have resulted, he said in South Carolina.

Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden have also been at odds over Mr. Biden’s past positions on busing to desegregate schools.

The former vice president says his position has been mischaracterized, and that he supported voluntary busing efforts while opposing federally mandated busing.

At the recent Democratic debate, Ms. Harris said Mr. Biden had actively worked to oppose busing and that at a certain point, “the federal government must step in.”

Mr. Biden had initially refused to apologize for his remarks about the two senators, and suggested that fellow presidential candidate Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey should be the one apologizing to him after Mr. Booker had called on the former vice president to atone for his remarks.

Mr. Booker, another 2020 presidential candidate, likewise said Mr. Biden was correct to apologize. But he said he was “frustrated” that it “took so long” and that he “almost felt attacked” when Mr. Biden said he was the one who should be apologizing.

“I’m sorry we had to go through all this, I’m sorry at one point he tried to shift blame to me. But I’m grateful,” he told reporters on Saturday. “We need to extend grace to each other. … I’m never going to not accept somebody I respect and admire that finally has come to terms with this and has apologized.”

