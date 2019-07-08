Kris Kobach filed paperwork Monday to run for the U.S. Senate in Kansas next year and confirmed the move to The Washington Times.

He is seeking the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts, who is retiring after four terms.

Mr. Kobach, a former secretary of state in Kansas, has been a driving force for conservatives in the immigration debate, serving as the architect of a number of policies over the past decade.

He was also in the running to be Homeland Security secretary and President Trump’s immigration czar, but has remained outside the administration, save for a stint as vice chair of Mr. Trump’s disbanded voter integrity commission.

Since then he’s served as counsel for We Build the Wall, a private group that funded the first-ever private border wall, which was erected in New Mexico earlier this summer.

Mr. Kobach was the GOP’s nominee for Kansas governor last year, running as a Trump Republican and beating the sitting governor in a primary. But he lost the general election amid the Democratic wave.

Some Republicans in the state fear if he’s the nominee Republicans will lose a Senate seat that should be an easy hold — though with Mr. Trump at the top of the ticket next year, the GOP nominee should have a built-in advantage.

He has a speech scheduled for later Monday, and was asking supporters to gather, The Kansas City Star reported.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.