Sen. Mark Warner raised $1.8 million for his reelection bid over the past three months, leaving the Democrat with more than $5 million cash on hand.

Mr. Warner, who won his seat in the 2008 election, is favored to defend this seat, and learned Monday that former Rep. Scott Taylor is seeking the GOP nomination and the chance to face off against him in 2020 general election.

“The incredible grassroots support we are receiving is testament to Mark Warner’s laser-focus on delivering results for the people of Virginia through improving economic opportunity, protecting and expanding health care access, and ensuring our intelligence and military communities have the support they need to keep our country safe,” said Bruce Sinclair, Mr. Warner’s campaign manager. “In every corner of the Commonwealth — from Abingdon to Arlington to Accomack — Virginia voters are standing with Mark Warner and his track record of bringing people together to face our biggest challenges.”

Mr. Warner has raised a total of $7.4 million for his reelection campaign and has $5.4 million cash on hand.

The Warner camp also welcomed Mr. Taylor, who lost his House seat in the 2018 election, to the race and wished him luck in the GOP primary race.

“Scott Taylor is an experienced campaigner, having run or explored running for five different offices in the past decade,” Mr. Sinclair said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.