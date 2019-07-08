GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Maryland woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for wire fraud in a scheme to defraud at least five people of more than $1.2 million.

U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a news release on Monday that 74-year-old Nely Rider of Bowie also received nine months of home detention as part of three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Justice Department said Rider told her victims that a person in Mexico needed help getting to the U.S. and said the person would repay the victims once she arrived.

Prosecutors said that, based on Rider’s statements, the victims provided her with approximately $1,285,545 which she used at casinos and elsewhere for her personal benefit. Authorities say some elderly victims lost their retirement savings.

