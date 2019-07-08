Vice President Mike Pence criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Monday for cheapening the Holocaust by comparing the Nazi death camps to current Customs and Border Patrol detention facilities for illegal immigrants.

“To compare the humane work of dedicated men and women of Customs and Border Protection with the horrors of the Holocaust is an outrage,” Mr. Pence said in remarks prepared for delivery Monday at the Christians United for Israel summit. “The Nazis took lives. American law enforcement saves lives every day.”

Mr. Pence will say, “This slander of law enforcement was an insult to the six million killed in the Holocaust. And it should be condemned by every American of every political party everywhere!”

After visiting a detention facility, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez of New York compared it to Nazi “concentration camps.” Her comment has sparked widespread condemnation of the comparison.

“We must never allow the memory of those lost in the Holocaust to be [cheapened] or used as a cliché to advance some left-wing political narrative,” Mr. Pence said in his prepared remarks. “But sadly, in recent weeks, that’s exactly what some Democrats have tried to do. And her allies in Congress, the Left, and the media shamefully came to her defense.”

The vice president will say in his speech, “I promise you: President Donald Trump will always honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, and he will always honor the service of the brave men and women of law enforcement.”

American Jewish Congress President Jack Rosen said the Democratic congresswoman’s “theatrics are unacceptable.”

“Her use of words and phrases which conjure painful emotional triggers for the Jewish people displays obliviousness to the feelings and history of Jews, and demeans her own cause by rendering these words elastic and adaptable for political purposes,” he said.

Mr. Rosen said the situation on the border “is brutal and countermands America’s deepest-held values.”

“But connecting it to the Holocaust in order to get attention and score political points is lazy and divisive; what we need is real effort and solidarity among people of goodwill to confront the problem,” he said.

