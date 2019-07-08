HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a man died after accidentally shooting himself at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.
The Independent Record reports officers were called about an unresponsive man in a vehicle at the fairgrounds Saturday evening and found 20-year-old Hunter Adams, of Whitehall, dead.
Police declined to provide any other details about the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, who is also the coroner, confirmed the death was an accident.
