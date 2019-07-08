House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited the U.S. women’s soccer team Sunday for a visit to the U.S. Capitol after their 2-0 win in the World Cup final.

She said the invitation was with the “bipartisan demand” of Rep. Darin LaHood, Illinois Republican, and Rep. Kathy Castor, Florida Democrat, who both chair the Soccer Caucus.

“Congrats to @uswnt for winning w/ strength, unity & patriotism. By popular, bipartisan demand & with @USRepKCastor & @RepLaHood, co-chairs of Soccer Caucus, I’m pleased to invite the players to the US Capitol as a team or individually to celebrate your inspiring victory,” she tweeted.

The invitation comes after the soccer team’s co-captain, Megan Rapinoe, squared off with President Trump in June.

Ms. Rapinoe drew ire from the president after a months-old video was posted online by Eight by Eight magazine in which she said she wasn’t going to the “f–– White House” if the Americans win the World Cup.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” Mr. Trump tweeted then.

An actual invitation has yet to be formally announced to the team, but Ms. Rapinoe has already accepted a meeting with freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

