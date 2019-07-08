Vice President Mike Pence warned Iran Monday not to test the administration’s patience after Tehran said it began enriching uranium to 4.5%, breaking the limit set by its nuclear deal with world powers.

Speaking to the annual Christians for Israel summit in Washington, Mr. Pence noted Iran’s announcement that it was exceeding the threshold set in the 2015 agreement.

“Iran should not confuse American restraint with a lack of American resolve,” Mr. Pence said. “We hope for the best, but the United States of America and our military are prepared to protect our interests and protect our personnel and our citizens in the region.”

He said the U.S. “will continue to oppose Iran’s malign influence. We will continue to bring pressure on their economy. And under President Donald Trump, America will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Mr. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal, arguing that it wouldn’t prevent Tehran from building nuclear weapons. The administration has decided to impose a series of economic sanctions, including an embargo against Iranian oil exports.

Iran last month shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping channel. Mr. Trump called off a planned military strike in response to the attack.

The vice president said the U.S. sanctions are “cutting off the regime’s ability to support their terrorist minions across the Middle East.” But a few moments later, Mr. Pence also said Iran “has been even increasing more of their malign activity and violence in the region,” citing attacks on oil tankers.

“The Iranian economy is reeling under unprecedented U.S. sanctions,” he said. “Now Iran must choose between caring for its people and continuing to fund its proxies who spread violence and terrorism throughout the region and breathe out murderous hatred against Israel.”

Mr. Trump spoke by phone Monday with President Emmanuel Macron of France, whose country is still a party to the Iranian nuclear agreement. The two leaders “discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and to end Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the Middle East,” the White House said.

Mr. Macron spoke two days ago with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, telling the Iranian leader in an hour-long phone call about his “deep concern over the danger of further weakening the 2015 nuclear agreement and the consequences that would necessarily ensue,” the French government said.

Mr. Macron and Mr. Rouhani set a deadline of July 15 to explore “the conditions for a resumption of dialogue involving all the parties,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.