TIMBERVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia state police are investigating a fatal police shooting of a man who allegedly fired a gun and then attempted to enter a home in Rockingham County.
State police said the shooting happened Sunday night after the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Timberville Town Police Department responded to reports of a person firing a gun.
Police said that when they arrived, a man began advancing on a police officer and sheriff’s deputy “in a threatening manner.”
When he refused to comply with commands to stop, they fired at him. He died at the scene.
Police identified the man as 41-year-old Johnny Dellinger of Rockingham.
