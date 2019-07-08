Former Rep. Scott Taylor announced Monday that he is running to unseat Sen. Mark Warner in Virginia, saying the incumbent Democrat has moved too far to the left since first getting elected in 2008.

Mr. Taylor, a Republican and former Navy SEAL who lost reelection to his House seat in 2018, said the state is crying out for stronger “leadership.”

“Mark Warner’s actual votes have been bad for our businesses, our border and our babies’ lives,” he said. “Lastly, Mark Warner’s betrayal of trust to Virginians and Americans, lying to us about collusion, while doing nothing to secure our elections for the future is disqualifying.”

Political handicappers have rated the Warner seat as “solid Democratic.”

Mr. Taylor served in the House from 2017 to 2019.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.