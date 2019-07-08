Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton said Sunday that Democrats have a much tougher road ahead going against President Trump in 2020 than most them care to realize.

Mr. Moulton, who is polling at less than 1%, told ABC’s Martha Raddatz on Sunday’s edition of “This Week” that 2020 is going to be a “tough” election for the Democratic Party.

“I do think that Trump is going to be harder to beat than many Democrats like to believe,” the Massachusetts congressman said. “And if we spend all our time rehashing votes from 40 years ago in Congress, rather than putting forward a positive vision for America, with realistic plans for how we can achieve all of our goals, then I think it’s going to be real tough election for us.

“And that’s why I’m running a campaign based on service, by on reclaiming patriotism from the right-wing politicians who think that they own it, on what it means from a Democratic perspective to keep America strong and safe,” he said.

Mr. Moulton, a Marine veteran who served four tours in Iraq, said he’s “absolutely” staying in the race despite his low polling and the fact that he didn’t make the first round of debates and likely won’t make the next.

“I’ve been in tough fights before, so I’m going to keep going,” he said.

“People are excited to hear a different perspective and a different view of how we can build the coalition that we need to beat Donald Trump and bring the country together to actually accomplish the things that we’d like to do — not just in 2020 with winning, but in 2021 with leading the country,” he said.

