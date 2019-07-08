Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced the creation of a new commission on unalienable rights that will include philosophers, experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who will examine the role of human rights in foreign policy.

The U.S. Commission for Human Rights will provide the secretary “with advice on human rights grounded in our nation’s founding principles and the principles of the 1948 universal declaration of human rights,” Mr. Pompeo said during a morning press conference.

“The time is right for an informed review of the role of human rights in American foreign policy,” he added.

The commission’s establishment comes in the wake of unrest in Sudan after pro-democracy protesters clashed with government forces who have used extreme violence against the demonstrators, uprisings in Hong Kong in opposition to the country’s return to China and reports that have confirmed Saudi Arabia’s role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We must, therefore, be vigilant that human rights discourse not be corrupted or hijacked, or used for dubious or malignant purposes,” Mr. Pompeo said.

The secretary did not address Iran’s claim that it has surpassed multinational uranium enrichment levels, despite its announcement on Sunday that Tehran is prepared to exceed the 2015 nuclear deal’s limits.

Mr. Pompeo said “It’s a sad commentary on our times that … gross violations continue throughout the world — sometimes even in the name of human rights.”

