TULAROSA, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say they’re investigating a fatal shooting involving a Tularosa police officer.
They say the officer responded to a report of a man with a rifle who allegedly was firing shots near a restaurant around 9 p.m. Sunday.
The policeman arrived on the scene and had some kind of encounter with the victim, who’s been identified as 43-year-old Johnny Vigil of Tularosa.
Authorities say Vigil was shot and transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
State Police say details about the incident including what led up to the officer firing his weapon still are under investigation.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.