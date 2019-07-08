Billionaire Tom Steyer, who has tried to drum up public support to impeach President Trump in recent months, is reconsidering a bid for the White House.

Multiple outlets reported that Mr. Steyer could be on the verge of jumping into the crowded Democratic presidential field. The Atlantic reported that Mr. Steyer was planning to make an announcement as early as Tuesday.

Mr. Steyer had said in January he was opting against a run for the White House so he could focus on his efforts to get Mr. Trump impeached.

Mr. Steyer, a major Democratic donor, has also made climate change a pet issue in recent years. He would join a crowded field that already includes some two dozen major Democratic contenders fighting for the party’s presidential nomination.

