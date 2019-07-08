President Trump enjoyed his July Fourth extravaganza so much, he’s going to do it again next year.

And the year after that.

Mr. Trump said Monday that last week’s “Salute to America” on the National Mall was “remarkable,” in spite of heavy rain.

“It was a wonderful day for all Americans and, based on its tremendous success, we’re just making the decision — I think we can say we’ve made the decision — to do it again next year, and maybe we can say for the foreseeable future,” Mr. Trump said in an East Room event on the environment.

The new Independence Day celebration included tanks and other military vehicles, and flyovers by military jets and helicopters. It also featured a longer fireworks show, and a lengthy speech by Mr. Trump amid the raindrops.

“Standing on the steps of the great Lincoln Memorial and looking out on the crowds — incredible, big, beautiful crowds braving the weather all the way back to the Washington Monument, we celebrated freedom and all of its magnificence well saluting our great military was something really special,” Mr. Trump said.

The president came in for some criticism for misreading a portion of his speech on the teleprompter, saying that the Continental Army took control of airports at a time when air travel wasn’t possible.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.