Following the arrest of financier Jeffery Epstein on sex trafficking charges over the weekend, comments made by President Trump almost two decades ago that Epstein likes “beautiful women” on the “younger side” have gone viral.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was reportedly arrested Saturday night on federal charges for trafficking dozens of minors.

In response to the news, Trump biographer and NBC contributor Tim O’Brien posted comments Mr. Trump made in a 2002 New York Magazine feature story about Epstein.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” the president at the time.

Mr. Trump said in a 2015 Fox News interview that Epstein had “a lot of problems coming up.”

Christine Pelosi, a Democratic National Committee official and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warned on Twitter that members of both parties could be caught up with Epstein, who has connections to several prominent political figures.

“This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may — whether on Republicans or Democrats,” she tweeted.

In 2016, Fox News reported President Clinton flew aboard Epstein’s private jet at least 26 times, sometimes without Secret Service protection, and President Trump had flown on the jet at least once before becoming a presidential candidate.

Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution and served 13 months in custody with work-release privileges.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.