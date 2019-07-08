CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia public safety official says two inmate-on-inmate assaults are being investigated at a regional jail.

West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina told WCHS one inmate was involved in both assaults at the South Central Regional Jail. The station says it remains unclear what that inmate’s role in the incidents were.

Messina says one of the inmates is receiving outside medical attention following the assault.

The investigation comes as multiple deaths have been recently reported at West Virginia jails.

Two weekends ago, there were three deaths at three separate regional jails in West Virginia, including one at South Central Regional Jail. WCHA reports no foul play was suspected in those deaths.

