The White House basement sustained minor flooding Monday during a heavy rainstorm, swamping a portion of the press room where journalists have workspace.

Water puddled on carpeting in the press room during the downpour, which dropped more than 3 inches of rain in Washington Monday morning, causing flooding across the region.

Maintenance workers arrived with vacuums to suction up the excess water, prompting one wag to comment on Twitter about “swamp draining in progress.”

It’s official: The White House basement is flooding. pic.twitter.com/f1DR6awE89 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 8, 2019

