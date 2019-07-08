By Jeff Mordock - The Washington Times - Monday, July 8, 2019

Attorney General William P. Barr told reporters Monday he recused himself from the case involving Jeffrey Epstein, according to CNN.

Mr. Barr said he is recused because he once worked for one of the law firms that represented Epstein “long ago,” the report said. He did not name the law firm.

The attorney general’s comments came after a visit to a South Carolina correctional facility to tout criminal justice reform legislation signed into law last year by President Trump.

