SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say four inmates were stabbed during a fight at a California prison involving about two dozen convicts, and one remains hospitalized.

Corrections officials say the inmates began fighting Monday evening at Salinas Valley State Prison, 130 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Guards used pepper spray and non-lethal projectiles to stop the fighting at the prison, which houses about 3,200 inmates. They found five home-made weapons.

The wounded inmates were taken to outside hospitals. Three have since returned to the prison. The fourth inmate remains hospitalized in fair condition.

