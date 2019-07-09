Al Gore, former vice president and climate change advocate, criticized President Trump’s speech Monday touting his environmental record, saying his speech was full of “misleading” claims, particularly on natural gas.

“In his speech today, the president erroneously pointed to natural gas as a clean energy solution. Fracking is a losing game — it produces a dangerous carbon fuel that’s worsening the climate crisis. Partly due to pervasive leaks, natural gas is just as bad as coal, heating up our planet and polluting our communities. Anything less than urgent support for clean energy solutions and the jobs they create is grossly irresponsible and a failure of leadership,” he said.

Mr. Trump called attention to his environmental agenda, which he said was more effective than former President Barack Obama’s record because it protected the environment without stifling economic growth.

“For years, politicians told Americans that a strong economy and a vibrant energy sector were incompatible with a healthy environment,” Mr. Trump said. “And that’s wrong, because we’re proving the exact opposite. A strong economy is vital to maintaining a healthy environment.”

Mr. Gore said this speech was meant to “cover up” Mr. Trump’s “failed environmental record” and added that hindering or eliminating more than 80 environmental protections will do more harm to the environment.

“American voters aren’t fooled by the president’s attempts to cover up his failed environmental record. Millions are suffering from devastating heat waves, flooded agricultural lands, 60 large wildfires across nearly a dozen states and many more impacts of the climate crisis,” Mr. Gore said.

“President Trump is refusing to see reality. Eliminating protections while mouthing misleading false claims of clean air and water are meant to deceive and deflect. It’s time for bold leadership on the most critical issue of our time,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s speech did not mention the threats of man-made climate change.

