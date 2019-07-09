Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Tuesday defended the controversial 2008 plea deal he made with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

Mr. Acosta has come under fire for the deal he helped secure while serving as the U.S. attorney for Florida. The agreement allowed Mr. Epstein — who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of underage girls at his Palm Beach, Florida, mansion — to avoid a possible life sentence. Instead, Mr. Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges and ended up serving 13 months in a county jail.

After federal prosecutors in New York lodged fresh charges sex traffic charges against Mr. Epstein, several high-ranking Democrats have demanded Mr. Acosta’s resignation.

Mr. Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the New York charges.

Mr. Acosta on Tuesday said the deal was made based on the available evidence at that time.

“With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator,” he wrote.

“Now that the new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice,” Mr. Acosta added.

