HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Indiana say an alleged member of the Latin Kings gang has been convicted of conspiracy and racketeering charges in a scheme to distribute illegal drugs.

Jeremiah Farmer of Hammond was convicted Tuesday of being part of a conspiracy that also resulted in the June 1999 beating deaths of 74-year-old Marion Lowry and 67-year-old Harvey Siegers. The men were beaten was a small sledge hammer at Calumet Auto Rebuilders.

Farmer was charged in the slayings in 2001, but prosecutors say they were dismissed after critical witnesses recanted to police after threats by another alleged Latin Kings member.

Prosecutors alleged the 38-year-old Farmer conspired to possess and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

